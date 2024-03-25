Powerball draws 800 million dollars, check here how to play

MIAMI_ The lottery prize pool Powerball went up again after again no one guessed the winning ticket in the draw on Saturday, March 23.

However, there were five lucky winners with smaller prizes, who will take home $1 million divided between them, even without deducting taxes.

The Powerball jackpot managed to accumulate to 800 million dollars, which will be drawn tonight, March 25.

Powerball results for March 23:

The Powerball numbers drawn for this round were: 6, 23, 25, 34, 51 with 3 as the red Powerball number, and a Power Play multiplier of 2x.

You can win in the Powerball lottery if, when purchasing your ticket, you select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and then select a number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball.

