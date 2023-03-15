Galaxy Z Fold 5 could win IP67, and Z Flip 5 should bring new camera

Samsung can make structural improvements to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, by bringing resistance against the entry of solid particles in addition to the protection against water already present since the third generation of the folding. In addition, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 should bring a new camera sensor, according to the latest rumors.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 may have new folding mechanism

The arrival of the IP67 certification on the foldable would be related to the implementation of a new folding mechanism, which uses the drop format.

In practice, this means that the display makes a small “curve” inside, allowing the two sides of the screen to be completely touching when the smartphone is in closed mode.

In addition to offering greater structural strength, the new technology could make the Galaxy Z Fold 5 have a thinner construction. It is also expected to be lighter, which should help with its ergonomics.

Another likely advantage of this new construction is the reduction of the crease in the central part of the display, as the fold section becomes smoother.

Samsung’s current generation of foldables already have IPX8 certification, which protects against water damage.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 should have updated main sensor

Meanwhile, Samsung’s most compact foldable should bring a new main sensor. However, contrary to what some fans expect, the resolution should remain at the same 12 MP seen on the current device.

Even so, it is possible that Samsung opts for a larger component. In this way, the performance in capturing images must be improved, especially in environments with poor lighting conditions.

However, other previous rumors have already shown that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 can bring an external screen of larger dimensions. If this is the case, the available space for a wider sensor would be diminished.

A specific date for the launch of Samsung’s folding cell phones has not yet been announced, but they should appear around the month of August. Until then, more information about the devices may emerge through leaks.

Source: Wccftech, PhoneArena