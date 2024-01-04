Anuncian 3r festival My Hollywood Pride, en Broward

MIAMI.- The third annual My Hollywood Pride street festival, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community in South Florida, returns to downtown Hollywood, Broward, on January 26, 2024, according to a press release.

The event, themed “Pride Starts Here,” will be the first LGBTQ+ festival to be held anywhere in the world in 2024.

The mission of the festival, presented by the Quadraci-Cabrera family, is to promote freedom, justice and equality for LGBTQ+ people and will be held in collaboration with community leaders.

It will be a weekend full of fun and recognition of the people involved in protecting the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, from Friday the 26th to Sunday the 28th, the statement said.

“Each year, the importance of My Hollywood Pride has grown exponentially,” said Todd Delmay, president of Hollywood Pride. “Our focus on making the festival inclusive of youth, families and our allies has ultimately contributed to its uniqueness.” and by being an important touchpoint on our calendar. It is not only the attacks on our community that unite us, but the opportunity to show love and acceptance towards everyone, especially towards the young people who need it most,” Delmay pointed out.

“My Hollywood Pride is an important event for our community as we have successfully launched a Pride festival in a city that is not known for having a large LGBTQ+ community,” said Jeff Oliverio, fundraising director. “This event demonstrates that LGBTQ+ people and their allies are part of every community, and celebrates our diversity while creating more visibility.”

However, Oliverio warned that “the current environment is challenging for LGBTQ+ events due to attacks directed at our community through state legislation that make sponsors and local governments fearful of continuing to support Pride events. We look forward to My Hollywood Pride growing and evolving and our family-friendly, inclusive Pride event model to stand out and be a destination where everyone can feel at home!”

Attendees will flock to Hollywood Boulevard to purchase art, clothing made by local artists; They will be able to savor food from local restaurants and enjoy entertainment from a diverse mix of artists, including world-renowned singer and songwriter Janice Robinson. The full schedule of events taking place over the weekend includes:

Pride Circle Networking Event

Sponsored by Lilli Schipper Lokation Real Estate

Co-hosted by the Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Friday, January 26, 2024, 5:00pm-7:00pm

Sunset Club, 777 N Ocean Dr. Hollywood FL 33019

RSVP at: Circle of Pride Networking Event

Price 100 Bruch (Lunch)

Saturday, January 27, 2024, 11:00 am-1:00 pm

Redwood Bar & Kitchen, 2009 Harrison St. Hollywood FL 33020

Tickets $100 at:

Pride Flag Raising Ceremony

Saturday, January 27, 2024, 12:45 – 1:00 pm

Anniversary Park, 1945 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood, Florida 33020

MHP presents “Queer Comedy Night”

Saturday, January 27, 2024 7:30pm

Cinema Paradiso, 2008 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood Florida 33020

Entries in

Pride at Cinema Paradiso

Presented by the Outshine Film Festival on

Sunday, January 28, 2024

12:45-8:00 pm (see events calendar)

Cine Paradiso, 2008 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood Florida 33020

My Hollywood Pride Tea Dance

Co-hosted by House of Trouble

Sunday, January 28, 2024, 5:00pm -9:00pm

Salón Karma, 1929 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33020

Tickets $20 at:MHP Tea Dance at Karma Lounge

(email protected)

@menendezpryce