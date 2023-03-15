Samsung Galaxy A34 and A54 debut with S23 look and big battery

After weeks of almost constant leaks, Samsung presented this Wednesday (15) the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34, the new generation of the two most popular intermediate series of the giant. The devices stand out not only for their very premium revamped look, totally inspired by the Galaxy S23, but also for their robust technical sheet, curiously almost identical between the two devices.

The design of the releases is very similar and has been completely revamped compared to its predecessors, adopting the same line followed by other recent models from the company, with flat front and rear panels, and slightly curved sides in a more rounded shape. The matte plastic of the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 gives way to “Glasstic”, plastic with a glossy finish that promises to simulate the feeling of glass.

The color options are also more intense on the A54 and A34 — the first arrives in more neutral black, white, violet and lime, while the second will be offered in black, silver, violet and lime, but adopting an iridescent finish, which changes color. color according to the angle the light hits it. Another difference is the notch for the front camera, which uses a centralized hole on the A54 for a 32 MP lens, and a drop-shaped notch on the A34 for a 13 MP sensor.

Another extremely welcome feature in the construction is the presence of IP67 certification for resistance to water and dust in both models, something that is usually only found in top-of-the-line models. Despite not bringing the same level of advanced protection as the models that ship with the most complete IP68, users of the new phones can use them with greater peace of mind, without fear of rain or even accidents with liquids.

In terms of processing, the Galaxy A54 comes with Samsung’s newly introduced Exynos 1380, while the Galaxy A34 uses the MediaTek Dimensity 1080, and here’s the most interesting point: benchmark data indicate that the platforms perform very similarly, with a modest advantage for Exynos in tasks that use more processor cores due to having two more high-performance cores.

Both will have 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, with the possibility of expansion via Micro SD cards of up to 1 TB, and have a Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, refresh rate 120 Hz and intense brightness that reaches 1,000 nits — a number normally seen in more premium smartphones — along with stereo sound. There are, however, differences in display size, with the A54 employing a 6.4-inch panel, and the A34 featuring 6.6 inches.

Samsung gave special emphasis to the cameras, which would have received Nightography, the brand’s set of AI optimizations for night photos that has only been present in the Galaxy S family so far. Full-bodied software is supported by robust lenses: the A54 has a 50 MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), 12 MP ultrawide with 123° field of view and 5 MP macro. In turn, the A34 adopts a 48 MP main sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide with a 123° field and a 5 MP macro.

The rest of the specifications are basically the same for both, starting with the large 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 25 W fast charging. There is also 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 (Wi-Fi 5 on the A34), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, optical fingerprint reader under the screen and Android 13 out of the box, running under the recently released One UI 5.1. Following the positive policy of other models, Samsung promises 4 years of major updates and 5 years of security updates for both.

price and availability

The new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G are now available in Europe, with the following suggested prices:

Galaxy A54 5G

6GB/128GB — 490 euros (~R$ 2.735)

490 euros (~R$ 2.735) 8 GB/256 GB — 540 euros (~R$ 3.015)

Galaxy A34 5G

6GB/128GB — 390 euros (~R$ 2.180)

390 euros (~R$ 2.180) 8 GB/256 GB — 460 euros (~R$ 2.570)

Both will also be offered in a variant with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage in some countries, but values ​​for this model have not yet been presented. The devices are already listed on the Samsung Brazil website, and national prices and availability may be announced at any time.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: technical sheet

Screen: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate, brightness up to 1000 nits

Processor: Samsung Exynos 1380

RAM memory: 6 GB or 8 GB

Storage: 128GB or 256GB

Rear camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 123°) + 5 MP (Macro, f/2.4)

Front camera: 32 MP (f/2.2)

Dimensions: 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm

Weight: 202g

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 25 W fast recharge

Extras: 5G, Wi-Fi 6 Dual Band, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, stereo sound, under-display optical fingerprint reader, MicroSD expansion up to 1TB

Available colors: black, white, violet and lime

Operating system: Android 13, under One UI 5.1

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: technical sheet

Screen: 6.6-inch Super AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate, brightness up to 1000 nits

Processador: MediaTek Dimensity 1080

RAM memory: 6 GB or 8 GB

Storage: 128GB or 256GB

Rear camera: 48 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 123°) + 5 MP (Macro, f/2.4)

Front camera: 13 MP (f/2.2)

Dimensions: 161.3 x 78.1 x 8., mm

Weight: 199g

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 25 W fast recharge

Extras: 5G, Wi-Fi 5 Dual Band, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, stereo sound, under-display optical fingerprint reader, MicroSD expansion up to 1TB

Available colors: black, silver, violet and lime

Operating system: Android 13, under One UI 5.1

Source: Android Authority