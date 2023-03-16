Google will stop selling augmented reality glasses

A Google has announced that it will stop selling (again) its augmented reality glasses – the Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2.

Remember that the first version of Google Glass was launched in 2013 but, due to the high price and low demand, the company decided to withdraw the product from the market in 2015. However, two years later, the Google Glass Enterprise Edition, created specifically for for companies and industry.

Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 was released in 2019, with a more powerful and efficient Qualcomm XR processor.

Note that Google has not given any justification for this decision, only indicating that it will continue to support Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 until September 15th.

“We have been implementing augmented reality in Google products for many years and we will continue to explore ways to introduce new and innovative augmented reality experiences across our product portfolio”can be read in the official statement from Google shared by CNet website.

