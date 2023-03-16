Only for the rich: Apple iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max should become more expensive



The new functions of the Apple iPhone 15 are said to be great, but according to media reports, they should also lead to a significant price increase. A popular Apple analyst predicts that the iPhone 15 Pro (Max) will cost significantly more than the iPhone 14 Pro (Max).





According to research by Hong Kong-based Jeff Pu (via MacRumors), the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will be more expensive than their respective predecessors. He assumes that the hardware improvement planned by Apple will be the main reason for the price increase.



More power, more features, more money

Rumor has it that the iPhone 15 Pro will come with a titanium body, a USB-C port and capacitive buttons. Apple is expected to increase the RAM of the iPhone 15 Pro and equip the Max variant with a fourth camera. Likewise, both would benefit from the A17 Bionic chipset, which is said to offer faster CPU performance and more efficient output than any previous processor. The consultant did not give exact figures for the price increase. For comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro is $999 as a US base model, while the Pro Max is $1,099. In regions like Europe, prices have already been heavily adjusted due to inflation and currency fluctuations. Nevertheless, a price increase outside the USA cannot be ruled out. Apple has kept starting prices unchanged for six consecutive generations of Pro models. Therefore, it is basically inevitable that prices will increase this year.

It is not known whether the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will also experience a price increase. It is believed that the two models will come with the new Dynamic Island Display and a 48 MP camera. Apple’s A16 Bionic chip will also make its way. In contrast, the cheapest iPhone this year was $799 and the larger iPhone 14 Plus was $899.



