Graduation ceremony of EHC Lustenau was a complete success

On Friday, March 31, 2023, EHC Lustenau celebrated the end of the season. Numerous friends of the association accepted the invitation and had a lot of fun in the VIP room of the Rheinhalle Lustenau.

In addition to almost the entire squad of EHC Lustenau, Lustenau’s neo-national player Elias Wallenta was there and celebrated with his former teammates.

Stadium announcer Martin Stadlober welcomed those present and handed over the microphone to President Herbert Oberscheider for a brief summary of the season. Afterwards, the music duo “Zum Wohl” entertained the numerous guests with great sounds from the past decades.

As always, the dress auction was the highlight of the event. In two blocks, those present had the opportunity to secure their favorite player’s original kit. The uniforms of all the players found a new owner and the EHC Lustenau was happy about a tidy proceeds, which flowed entirely into the youth of the club.