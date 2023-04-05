Reactions, dates, further procedures: How things will continue after Donald Trump's historic accusation

Reactions, dates, further procedures: How things will continue after Donald Trump’s historic accusation

Leave a Comment / News / By / April 5, 2023

It actually happened. Criminal proceedings have been opened against a former US President for the first time. This is undeniably a turning point. But Donald Trump’s historic indictment has also sparked debate about whether the case is really big enough to take that step. The ex-president himself uses the indictment to collect donations. His followers speak of political persecution. But there is also criticism from Trump opponents in the Republican Party. The most important things at a glance:

Keep reading along Daily mirror plus

Never were reliable information more important

Heavily reduced advertising
in the daily mirror app

Exclusive content for
Tagesspiegel Plus readers

Without risk:
Cancellable at any time

Already a digital subscriber? Login here

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *