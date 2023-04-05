Brazil: a man murdered four children with an ax and left one in serious condition after an attack on a nursery | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Wednesday April 05, 2023 | 11:15 a.m.

A nursery school was the target of an attack this Wednesday morning in Santa Catarina, Brazil. According to the Military Police, four children were killed and one is in serious condition.

The attack happened early in the morning. According to police, a 25-year-old man invaded the nursery with an axe, attacked the children and then turned himself in to the Military Police Battalion, according to Santa Catarina Police Chief Ulisses Gabriel.

All the children who were in the school have already been removed by the police and handed over to their parents, according to a local media outlet.

Cars and ambulances surround the nursery while authorities work on the scene. The delegate Ulisses Gabriel, general director of the PCSC, said that the Civil Police is working on the case.