Trump indictment: US expert classifies Donald Trump’s behavior

The lawsuit was “massive electoral interference”, the indictment “ridiculous” and the prosecutor a “failure”. At least that’s how Donald Trump summed up the media spectacle on Tuesday in New York when he was back at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

And that describes pretty well what Trump himself thinks of the charges against him.

The former President of the United States has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records. The public prosecutor’s office in New York said on Tuesday that he wanted to hide harmful information and illegal activities before and after the 2016 presidential election. The case is related to hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Watson USA and communications expert Julius van de Laar asked whether the public prosecutor Alvin Bragg only wanted to distinguish himself with the indictment and whether the process played Donald Trump into the cards.

Trump looked different in court

US expert Julius van de Laar finds it remarkable that Trump found such clear words on his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida: “Trump appeared almost shattered in court, but back on his estate he seemed like a different person.” On the flight from New York back to Florida, someone must have persuaded him.

“These charges do something to Donald Trump.” USA expert Julius van de Laar

According to van de Laar, a small moment in the courthouse summarizes Trump’s behavior in New York: A police officer did not stop Trump’s glass door, but let it swing through. “So far, Trump has in his Life presumably few doors opened themselves. It does something to the psyche”meint van de Laar.

Normally, the former president likes to be in the limelight, waving at the cameras – and above all speaking. Trumpet his Opinion out – now on his own social media platform, Truth Social, after being sponsored by Twitter has been blocked.

“Of course, Trump would have immediately put this mugshot in an email for his election campaign. But it was there anyway. Photoshopped.” Communication expert Julius van de Laar

But after the court date, he didn’t say a single word to the journalists or the few dozen supporters who were waiting in front of the courthouse, some of them in brightly colored disguises. Instead, without a word, he climbed into a car in his convoy.

“These charges do something to Donald Trump,” says Julius van de Laar in an interview with watson. Even during his time as a real estate developer in New York, there were moments when Trump had to fear legal consequences. “However, he has always narrowly escaped actual indictment. Trump may have thought that the intimidation tactic would once again deter prosecutor Alvin Braggs from moving forward with the indictment. Now reality has caught up with him.“

Trump uses even non-existing mugshot for election advertising

Donald Trump actually wanted to be presented with handcuffs. And also the obligatory so-called mugshot – the official police photo in the USA – he probably would have liked to hold it in his hands. To underline his allegations of “witch hunting” against him. To campaign for elections. And to further divide the country.

But this favor was not done for the ex-president. He had to do without both the handcuffs and the mugshot. “It could be that you thought: there are enough pictures of Trump, we won’t take one extra,” suspects van de Laar.

In this way, it was possible to prevent Donald Trump from using the photo for himself: “Of course Trump would have immediately put this mugshot in an email with fundraising for his election campaign,” emphasizes the expert. However, that did not stop Trump: “These emails and t-shirts with such a photo still existed. Photoshopped.”

USA expert van de Laar: “The process plays Trump in the cards”

The majority of Americans apparently support Trump’s indictment, as one from the news channel CNN recently did commissioned survey proven. Nevertheless, the criticism is that the process benefits Trump more than it harms him.

“Of course, the process plays Trump into the cards,” agrees van de Laar. “Now he’s back in the media spotlight. Since the trial starts in January at the same time as the Iowa primary, it’s all very exciting.”

Donald Trump is considered the weakest Republican presidential candidate. In most states, the primary elections for the nomination are carried out according to the winner-takes-it-all principle – i.e. according to the relative majority vote. The only exceptions: Maine and Nebraska.

If the process actually plays into Trump’s hands and wins a majority of the states in the primaries, the weakest Republican candidate would probably face the Democrat Joe Biden.

Prosecutor Alvin Bragg is accused of only wanting to make a name for himself with the indictment. That is probably “part of the whole thing,” confirms expert Julius van de Laar. Since the prosecutor is elected in the US, one could assume that Bragg had a connection between the process and the presidential elections.

“Trump could also be on the ballot while he’s in jail.” USA expert Julius van de Laar

In an earlier conversation, van de Laar already pointed out that Joe Biden could probably win against Trump, but would not hold his own against any other Republican.

In addition, according to the expert, one must consider: “If Alvin Bragg had not brought charges, this could also have possible consequences for his re-election.”

Trump trial: There is still a long way to go before an arrest is made

The public prosecutor’s office could not only be blamed for the possible profiling of Bragg: It is also questionable how promising the process will be. USA expert van de Laar notes: “It is relatively unlikely that these charges will lead to a prison sentence for Trump. A fine and a prison sentence are more plausible.”

Possible subsequent charges for the storming of the Capitol, attempted election manipulation or the theft of secret documents are more questionable from Trump’s point of view. Van de Laar emphasizes: “The process still has a long way to go.”