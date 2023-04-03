Twitter: Elon Musk removes New York Times blue tick

Since 1. April removed Twitter the blue ticks of accounts, especially since account verification is now part of a paid subscription. Once verified accounts are no longer marked as such. Unless they pay for it.

In addition to several celebrities and organizations, the US newspaper also had New York Times but announced that she does not want to pay for the verification of her Twitter account. That comes from one BBC report. has Elon Musk removed the newspaper’s blue tick.

The billionaire didn’t skimp on insults either. He compared the Twitter feed of the New York Times with “diarrhea” – this is not legible. The reports are also “uninteresting propaganda”.