Twitter: Elon Musk removes New York Times blue tick

Since 1. April removed Twitter the blue ticks of accounts, especially since account verification is now part of a paid subscription. Once verified accounts are no longer marked as such. Unless they pay for it.
In addition to several celebrities and organizations, the US newspaper also had New York Times but announced that she does not want to pay for the verification of her Twitter account. That comes from one BBC report. has Elon Musk removed the newspaper’s blue tick.
The billionaire didn’t skimp on insults either. He compared the Twitter feed of the New York Times with “diarrhea” – this is not legible. The reports are also “uninteresting propaganda”.
So far, there has been no official comment from Twitter.
Tick even without a subscription
In general, only paying customers should be able to enjoy the marking. However, this is met with resistance from many users. Companies pay for verification 1.000 US-Dollar in the month. The subscription costs for individuals 8 Dollar in the month.
The blue tick to prove the authenticity of profiles was originally introduced in 2009 and must largely be removed manually. Numerous accounts are still marked with the checkmark, even if they are not Twitter-Blue-Abo completed.