Walter Mercado: Today’s Horoscopes March 30, 2023

Find out what fate has in store for you this Thursday, March 30, 2023 with the best of horoscope of Walter Mercado

ARIES

Your independence increases. You get rid of emotional chains that will allow you to seek true satisfaction and internal harmony that has been shaken recently. Your reputation, your career and your social life receive the energy of the planets so that you continue to achieve everything you have always wanted.

lucky numbers: 18, 27, 35.

TAURUS

The energy of the stars makes you more sociable and charming than you already are. Make the most of it. Take your time in matters of love, and don’t make old mistakes in giving your heart away. Patience will be your goal to achieve, because for you, who want everything for today, it will be somewhat difficult to practice it.

lucky numbers: 3, 7, 9.

GEMINI

The things that you have pending will take longer to solve since everything now moves slowly for you. Keep in mind that what is not given to you is because it is not convenient for you. Wanting to please your loved one all the time could stifle that relationship. Love needs to mature, grow little by little over time.

lucky numbers:5,14,34.

CANCER

Love goes through tests, but if it is true you will not have to worry as it will survive the worst storm. Your intuition is very spot on these days. Do not doubt what you feel, although at times it is better to go with the flow. Do not hinder the process of things trying to impose your point of view.

lucky numbers: 6, 15, 33.

LEO

The many obligations now put stress on your family and partner relationships. You will have to apply more than you already know how to give, flexibility, so that this does not affect your harmony. The stars predict good health for you, if you pay attention to it and remain faithful to all treatment.

lucky numbers: 7, 13, 28.

VIRGO

Spiritual compatibility is very important to you right now. You communicate with your spiritual side. You seek to be with yourself and for that you will withdraw somewhat from the hectic and bustling world that you live daily. Those who are looking for love can find it in places of retreats, churches or prayer centers.

Lucky numbers: 3, 9, 23.

POUND

Your sweet, seductive and conquering personality is further emphasized today. People of character and determination will call your attention. You give yourself unconditionally to your partner, if they are involved in a project that helps them stand out. Children will be a reason for happiness and satisfaction in your life.

lucky numbers: 28, 36, 10.

SCORPION

Don’t be impatient, take it easy and let others have their way from time to time. A lot of work and your restless mind look for many solutions at the same time and this can weaken your physical and mental energies. It is important that you do not abuse your health and take a break to recover.

lucky numbers: 19, 16, 9.

SAGITTARIUS

Break the routine and free yourself, Sagittarius. Start today visualizing your dreams and planning a future full of achievements and personal satisfaction. Cultivate your spiritual side more and learn to know yourself better. Your family keeps you very busy right now, but make time for yourself and do what you like.

lucky numbers: 46, 21, 8.

CAPRICORN

Your sense of responsibility is exalted and this makes you very dedicated to your work, being more efficient. You must be careful not to be very demanding with yourself and others, because remember that you tend to be very demanding when carrying out your projects. The paths of prosperity open up for you.

Lucky numbers: 5, 1, 23.

AQUARIUM

The need for security and protection for your family becomes very important to you. In relation to your work, you already know what you can do to feel in control and you will not have to wait for opportunities to present themselves and you can prove yourself. Singles will be caught in the nets of love.

lucky numbers: 12, 37, 18.

PISCES

Luck, prosperity is very close to you. Be cautious with what is now offered to you. Catch up on what you owe and then think about spending on what you want. You will be attracted to luxury items that will fill you with pride and pleasure. Take care not to fall into the hands of excessive materialism.

lucky numbers: 8, 13, 11.

