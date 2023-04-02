Graham Nash still sends flowers to Joni Mitchell

tz stars

Split

Canadian rock, jazz and folk musician Joni Mitchell was involved with British musician Graham Nash in the late 1960s. © Mikrut Zorrilla/dpa epa/dpa

Their relationship dates back a long time, but musician Graham Nash sends flowers to Woodstock legend Joni Mitchell on his birthday every year. She was a great love of his life.

London/New York – British-American musician and songwriter Graham Nash (CSNY, The Hollies) still sends his former partner Joni Mitchell flowers on her birthday every year. “She was the love of my life. We are constantly in contact,” said Nash of the German Press Agency.

He added, “And every year on her birthday I send her flowers – since the year we broke up.” He also expressed relief that the Canadian-American singer is back after a serious illness last year the stage returned.

The now 81-year-old Nash was in a relationship with the now 79-year-old Mitchell between 1968 and 1970 – a time that was an important creative period for both of them. Both are considered legends of folk rock and the Woodstock generation. On May 19, Graham Nash plans to release his new album entitled “Now”. At the beginning of September he will appear as part of his tour in Zurich (September 5), Munich (September 6), Berlin (September 8) and Hamburg (September 9). dpa