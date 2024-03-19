Gua Michelin awards two French restaurants with stars

TOURS.- The gua Michelin distinguished on Monday with a third star the restaurant Parisian Le Gabriel by chef Jrme Banctel and with three at a time to the Table du Castellet, in the southwest of France, run by Fabien Ferr.

Ferr, 35 years old, thus became the chef french youngest to receive three stars. It is the third time that such a feat has been achieved: winning three stars in one go.

“I’m not very good at giving speeches, I’m a little better in the kitchen,” declared the chef when collecting his award at a ceremony held in Tours, in central-eastern France. “I arrived at Castellet eleven years ago. Would I have ever imagined being on this stage with the most beautiful prize?” he added excitedly.

Michelin stars

La Table du Castellet is next to a luxurious hotel, between the southern cities of Toulon and Marseille. Until 2022, the restaurant was managed by chef Christophe Bacqui, who received three stars in 2018.

These three stars bring to 30 the number of establishments with three distinctions of this type in France.

The 2024 edition also includes eight new two-star restaurants, including Christophe Cussac’s Les Ambassadeurs at the Htel Metropole in Monaco, and the legendary Jules Verne at the Eiffel Tower, with chef Frédéric Anton and his head chef. executive kitchen Kvin Garcia.

There are no women on the list.

FUENTE: AFP