The viral image of Jaylen Brown with the Crdoba coat

Touching midnight on Saturday an image of Jaylen Brown went viral in social networks. The Boston Celtics player he skipped the NBA fashion patternbased on extravagant and bizarre looks, to put on the coat of one of the most historic clubs in Spanish football such as Córdoba. She did it before heading to Washington to measure up to Wizardsas shown in the images shared by the franchise from the airport of Boston

X’s machinery (what was previously Twitter) got to work to generate reactions, where the majority of users expressed their surprise at what they were seeing. I can’t believe the meme has come true. We in Spain wearing Boston sweatshirts and the worst Jalen Brown wearing a Córdoba jacket, one of them stated.

The first of them was the one issued by Crdobawho sent him an invitation to repeat the visit he made in 2017 on the occasion of an event organized by the North American league in the city. Good choice of coat. We are waiting for you in Córdoba to repeat the visit you made to us in 2017, wrote the Andalusian group.

On that visit, Brown inaugurated two street basketball courts in the Lepanto gardens of the province and visited El Arcngel, Crdoba stadium, where he wore a green and white t-shirt to remember. Spain is a great country and Córdoba reminds me of Georgia, where I was born, he said after the visit.

Some users claim that it could be a wink after the capital victory achieved by Crdobawho defeated in extremis Castelln (2-3) after turning the score around in injury time thanks to the goals from Youssouf Diarra and Simo. A victory that places the Andalusian team in second positionthree points from the lead.

