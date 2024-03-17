Princess Eleanor continues to reap responsibilities at an institutional and personal level over the years. Now he does it from Zaragoza after entering the Military Academy in August 2023 along with his companions from the I Cadet Battalion. In the Aragonese capital he has also assumed a responsibility that appears when you turn 18, as is approve driving license. An achievement that I unlocked just two days ago. Leonor has had to take this road test because it is an obligation that the Army requires of its members.

Felipe VI had a beautiful and emotional gesture with his daughter after obtaining the B circulation permitas revealed by the program Fiesta in his last delivery. The monarch gave him his first carthe same one he used came of age in 1986. It was a gift from his fatherthe king emeritus, shortly after passing the road test. This is the light brown Seat Ibiza SXI model.

Enlarge Felipe VI’s gift to Princess Leonor after approving her driving license: a SEAT Ibiza from the 80s

Felipe VI went to pick him up in Barcelona

Alejandro Entrambasaguas, collaborator of the format presented by Emma García, offered more details about this gift that has great sentimental value. It was a car that was custom made by Don Felipe and is very high. The upholstery is made to the king’s taste. Felipe used it around the Zarzuela palace and made getaways with the vehicle. I went skiing a lot in Baqueira Beret.

The monarch stopped driving this historic example of Seat when he entered the Zaragoza Military Academyand he lent it to several of his friends, although it almost ended up in the scrapyard, according to the journalist. I lent it to several friends, it almost ended up dismantled. They beat him up a lot, but in the end the car ended up stored in a garage in Barcelona, ​​where he has been hiding for these years.. Don Felipe’s light bulb went on and he said what better gift for my daughter than to give her that same car.

Entrambasaguas says that Felipe went to pick him up personally at the Barcelona garage. in which it was parked to be delivered this summer at the Marivent Palace.

