Key week for the signing of David Broncano for RTVE

When it seemed that everything was done by RTVE to formalize the hiring of David Broncano and the incorporation of The resistance on the grill of the public chain, The Board of Directors of the communication entity blocked this movement due to possible doubts about the viability of this bet valued by 14 million euros annually for three seasons.

This change has produced a war without quarteraccording to The worldwhich maintains Elena Sánchezinterim president of RTVE after the departure of Jos Manuel Prez Tornero, with the party that has blocked this signing. The aforementioned media assured that the agreement was practically closed in the absence of approval from the Board of Directors. Many considered that this movement was going to be given the green light, but this was not the case as a result of the offer presented at El Terratproducer that shapes The resistance.

The agreement, designed months ago, states that The Audiovisual Purchasing Committee of the Public Corporation approved three seasons for 42.21 million euros14.07 million euros per season. The agreement included the attempt to take over the brand The resistancebelonging to Movistar Plus, and insurance if the hearing records expected by the company are not obtained.

A week that will be decisive

However, The Board of Directors of RTVE reversed the operation and decided to postpone the vote on the signing for next week with a meeting that will be decisive. to find out if the public entity makes the hiring of Broncano official. This meeting, which is scheduled to take place on March 20 or 21, Its objective is to establish a negotiation so that the contract is signed for one season or two, but no more.

Chain sources point to The world what The interim president of RTVE was never in favor of agreeing to three seasons, since it could mean a kind of mortgage for the group in the event that the bet does not go as expected. The Ordinary Council will decide this week if Broncano becomes the star signing of the public entity to compete with The Anthill in access prime time, which has led the program presented by Pablo Motos for many years.

