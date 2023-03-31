Guadalupe Taddei, new president of the INE

In a session that concluded in the early hours of this Friday, the Chamber of Deputies chose the four new directors of the National Electoral Institute (INE) through insaculationwhere the presidency of the Institute will be occupied by Guadalupe Taddei Zavala.

According to what is established in the Mexican Constitution in your article 41said election was carried out by insaculation where the counselor was appointed Rita Bell Lopez Vencesthe counselor Jorge Montalvo Ventura and Arturo Castillo Loza.

In this sense, the counselor president-elect Guadalupe Taddei Zavalamakes history by becoming the spring woman to lead the electoral body.

According to the order in which they were unsaculatedwe have that in the case of the new director Jorge Montalvo Venturawas a prosecutor specializing in Electoral Crimes of Tabasco.

The next one that was chosen through insaculation, the new councilor INE, Rita Bell Lopez Venceswho acted as counselor of the Electoral Institute of Oaxaca.

Thirdly it insaculated to the new counselor Arturo Castillo Lozawho acted as Study and Account Secretary of José Luis Vargas Valdez, magistrate of the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary (TEPJF).

And finally, the counselor Guadalupe Taddei Zavalawho is a public administrator, electoral official of the Federal Electoral Institute today National Electoral Instituteex President Counselor of the State Electoral Institute and of Citizen participation of sonorous and finally ended as President Commissioner of the Transparency Institute of Sonora.

The new ones four INE directors will have a period of nine years in charge of April 3, 2023 and until April 3, 2032.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed.