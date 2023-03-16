Gustavo Quinteros for the nomination for the best DT in Chile in 2022: “Hopefully it will continue to be repeated”

Coach Gustavo Quinteros was chosen as the best DT in Chile last year along with Colo Como as the outstanding club during last season and which culminated in obtaining the 33rd title.

Colo Colo and Gustavo Quinteros stood out in the nominations of the Uruguayan newspaper El País. The details that they recorded in this regard is that the albo team was considered the best Chilean club of last year, as was its coach as the best DT of the 2022 season.

Gustavo Quinteros hopes to repeat his nomination for best coach.

During the press conference this Thursday at the Monumental Stadium, the coach was consulted about this nomination where he did not hide his happiness that he was classified as the best Chilean soccer coach last season.

“These awards or recognitions make me very proud and motivates me to continue working. I am grateful to have been chosen, grateful to the players that I had all last year because thanks to them one can win, be champion, qualify for cups”.

Along the same lines, the strategist stated that “We had very good matches in the Copa Libertadores, in others not so much, but there are some in which they were played very well. That caused us to be voted as a team, I as a coach, some of the players surely too”.

And it is that this type of situation undoubtedly motivates the DT to continue improving his performance. “That is an extra motivation that the coaches and the players have to keep going, to keep working, to keep being a little better every day”.

Finally, he realized that “Eternally grateful to all who have voted and hopefully in the future it can be repeated because that means that we are doing things right”sentencing in this regard.

Colo Colo is preparing for their commitment this weekend, when on Saturday they will face Cobresal as a visitor starting at 6:00 p.m. at the El Cobre Stadium in El Salvador.