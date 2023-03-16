22h35 – PSG: Messi, an absence that questions 22h22 – Tottenham: Confident tale for Kane 10:01 p.m – Man City: Alvarez until 2028 (official) 9:48 p.m – C4 : Nice 1-0 Sheriff (mi-tps) 21h33 – PSG: Dugarry asks Messi to speak 21h13 – Liverpool: Klopp called the final sprint 20h47 – C3: the first results of the evening 20h43 – C4: the first results of the evening 20h24 – Real : Courtois dfend Hazard 20h08 – Algeria: Aouar justifies his choice 19h51 – C4 : Nice-Sheriff, les compos 19h38 – Liverpool: end of season for Bajcetic 19h19 – EdF: Dugarry wants Mbapp captain 18h58 – Man City: imminent extension for Alvarez 18h41 – PSG : Ramos bless l’entranement 18h20 – England: Balogun frustrated? 17h58 – Bara : Gndogan too gourmet? 17h45 – Liverpool : Bellingham, Ferdinand pessimiste 17h32 – Lyon: Riou explains his role 17h20 – West Ham: Chelsea melt on Rice? 17h08 – Man Utd : Kane ou Osimhen, Henry tranche 16h53 – L1: last tests before the sound system? 16h37 – PSG: Messi, discussions but… 16h21 – Liverpool : Alexander-Arnold, Carragher dit stop 16h06 – Real: Ancelotti persists for Vinicius 15h54 – PSG: solo recovery for Marquinhos 15h41 – EdF (f): Deacon, the gene of Deschamps 15h32 – OM: sanction of Balerdi, the club communicates 15h21 – VIDEO: Samba, the Lens locker room explodes! 15h06 – EdF (Espoirs): the list with Barcola 14h55 – EdF: life without Le Grat, Deschamps responds 14h48 – EdF: Deschamps’ message to the losers 14h42 – EdF: Wesley Fofana, Deschamps defends himself 14h37 – EdF: Deschamps responds to the role of Giroud 14h32 – EdF: Deschamps justifies himself for Pavard 14h27 – EdF: Pogba and Kant, Deschamps is not afraid 14h20 – EdF: the captain, Deschamps did not decide 14h14 – EdF: Benzema, Deschamps’ answer 14h08 – EdF : Camavinga latral, Deschamps s’explique 14h03 – EdF: the list with three firsts! 1:51 p.m – PSG: Ramos, one more year? 13h38 – FIFA: new lunar release of Infantino… 13h22 – EdF (f) : Henry a dit nun ! 1:10 p.m – Man City: a shift clause for Hland? 12h55 – EdF: W. Fofana and K. Thuram expected 12h45 – Real : Camavinga a sduit Ancelotti 12h32 – Algeria: Aouar confirms his choice (official) 12h18 – OM: Marcus Thuram, a hope already cooled 12h03 – Liverpool : Konat, seule claircie 11h46 – EdF: W. Fofana, the Ivory Coast insists 11h29 – Lens : Pereira da Costa long (official) 11h14 – Portugal: Ronaldo expected with Martinez 10h57 – Bara : Buy a dj contact Gndogan 10h41 – Real: Courtois charges City-Leipzig VAR 10h22 – PSG: Osimhen, Henry validates the idea 10:00 a.m – FIFA: Infantino rlu (official) 09h41 – EdF (f): Gourvennec has heard 09h22 – LdC: Benzema, une srie muche 08h43 – OM: Boghossian praises the merits of Veretout 08h24 – Real: Ancelotti reassures for Benzema 00h22 – Naples: Zielinski warns competition 00:15 – EdF (f): the Thierry Henry track! 00h14 – Frankfurt: Glasner praises Osimhen and Naples 00h07 – Naples : Guardiola agac Spalletti 00h01 – Naples: Osimhen dreams of the title 15/03 – Liverpool: Klopp pays tribute to Real 15/03 – LdC: the ranking of scorers 15/03 – LdC: Sertic attacks before Naples-Frankfurt 15/03 – EdF: Deschamps, Benzema dodges 15/03 – Real: the joy of Ancelotti 15/03 – Real: Benzema’s warning to Bara 15/03 – Naples: Osimhen in the legend 15/03 – Real : Liverpool, Benzema note un succs mrit 15/03 – LdC: 3 Italians in quarters, the beautiful symbol! 15/03 – LdC: the 8 qualified for the quarters! 15/03 – LdC : Real 1-0 Liverpool (Real qualifi) 15/03 – LdC: Napoli 3-0 Frankfurt (Naples qualified) 15/03 – Nantes: A. Kombouar – “not the great Lyon” 15/03 – OM: Balerdi tries to sanction it 15/03 – PSG: Juve has not forgotten Verratti 15/03 – LdC: Naples-Frankfurt, line-ups 15/03 – LdC : Real-Liverpool, les compos 15/03 – LdC: the odds of Wednesday’s matches! 15/03 – MF poll: PSG must part with Galtier 15/03 – OM: Guendouzi defended Balerdi 15/03 – LdC: violent incidents before Naples-Frankfurt 15/03 – Nice: Pp back after 2 months of absence 15/03 – Tottenham: Close door for Kane? 15/03 – CdM 2022: the final, the clear opinion of Gourcuff 15/03 – Naples : Kvaratskhelia, Vieiri voit du Best 15/03 – FFF : dcs de Claude Simonet 15/03 – Divers : Tuchel vise 3 clubs 15/03 – Brazil : Lw candidate ? 15/03 – EdF: Kombouar judges Lafont’s chances 15/03 – Lyon: Blanc explains Cherki’s slack 15/03 – Lille: Bamba will play for the Ivory Coast 15/03 – Naples: two more years for Lobotka (off.) 15/03 – PSG: Michut sold only 2.5 M? 15/03 – Miscellaneous: Yoann, the development of C. Gourcuff 15/03 – Man Utd: madness for Kolo Muani? 15/03 – Sude: Ibrahimovic dj back! 15/03 – PSG: Messi demands guarantees 15/03 – MdC: La Liga hits FIFA 15/03 – Man City: Guardiola seduced by two teams 15/03 – PSG: Verratti class with Bitshiabu 15/03 – Nantes: a decisive month for Kombouar 15/03 – Miscellaneous: Maxwell and his relationship with Ibrahimovic 15/03 – Real: Vinicius, Rdiger’s opinion 15/03 – Man Utd: Casemiro responds to criticism 15/03 – OM: Malinovskyi has no regrets 15/03 – Man City : 7-0 in C1, the mark of Guardiola 15/03 – PSG: an unforgettable experience for Maxwell 15/03 – Man City: Hland breaks 94-year-old record 15/03 – Bara: De Jong, Laporta happy with his choice 15/03 – EdF: Chaibi opts for Algeria 15/03 – Lille: up to 8 months for Djalo 15/03 – Inter: Marotta honnte for Lukaku 15/03 – Porto : le constat amer de Conceio 15/03 – Man City: the exit of Hland, Guardiola joke 15/03 – LdC: a first for Milan since 2006

