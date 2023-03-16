Gianni Infantino hit television stations for not supporting the Women’s World Cup like Qatar 2022: “Do you think it’s normal?”

As expected, Gianni Infantino was re-elected as FIFA President for four more years. All the controversy that his management has been – with that of the changes in the World Cup and more – went to the background; he was simply unchallenged in the election and basically kept the job automatic.

That is why the important thing is what he said in his speech after the re-election. Gianni Infantino talked about many topics, being the women’s soccer one of the most emphasized, because in his new management he wants FIFA to give him a much higher priority.

Gianni Infantino criticizes sponsors and television stations for not supporting women’s soccer

Let’s start with the most forceful thing he said: Gianni Infantino will seek equal remuneration for the 2026 and 2027 World Cups. The first will be the men’s tournament to be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada with a new format of 48 teams. The second is the Women’s World Cup that does not yet have a country or countries designated as headquarters.

Gianni Infantino was based on the huge difference between wages of a men’s World Cup against a Women’s World Cup. The foregoing, mainly due to the Low economic offer made by sponsors and television stations to FIFA to broadcast the 2023 Women’s World Cupmuch lower than what was paid in Qatar 2022.

“FIFA is receiving 10 to 100 times lower offers for the women’s World Cup compared to the men’sDo you think this is normal? If they offer us 20 or 25% less, I agree, but not 100. So how are we going to get it?“. Gianni Infantino declared according to words taken up by Sport

FIFA’s actions and commitments in favor of women’s football

He FIFA President made a very important announcement regarding the Economic prizes for the 2023 Women’s World Cupa first step to seek a completely equitable remuneration for the 2026 and 2027 World Cups. These are three actions that guide the equality that both the players and the fans ask for women’s soccer

First is the equal conditions and services for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. He promises that there will be nothing different for them compared to what was seen in Qatar 2022. Prizes will be increased to $150 million.a figure that triples the prizes of the 2019 Women’s World Cup and is 10 times more than what was delivered in 2015.

“For the first time in history we are going to dedicate a specific portion to the development and of course for the soccer players. The third step is the implementation of the concept of specific marketing for women’s football and the World Cup; it is the most complicated and will take the most time. Today we embark on a historic trajectory for the women’s world in favor of equality“.

There is a long way to go to achieve the desired equality, but at least Gianni Infantino he really seems committed to doing it.

