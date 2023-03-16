At last! Colo Colo has a release date for its new jersey for the 2023 season

The wait will end and the fans will finally be able to see the design of the Cacique’s new clothing for 2023. The moment will be special, since it will be in the first game of the albos at the Monumental Stadium.

The start of the 2023 season has not been without complications for Colo Colo. In addition to the problems closing reinforcements and the doubts that football has leftthe albos still do not have the new kit for this year, so they have not been able to wear their traditional white shirt.

It all started in the preview of the Super Cup against Magallanes, where in principle it was thought to use the golden knit that commemorates the Women’s Copa Libertadores. However, they could not remove the previous main sponsor and It was thought of using the brand’s new shirt Adidasbut it was not available either.

The reason? Everything happened because all the cargo with the new kit had not arrived in our country, and for this reason, the Cacique had to wear a black shirt with white piping, which It has been repeated in the first two dates of the National Championship against Deportes Copiapó and O’Higgins.

Nueva T-shirt for the premiere at the Monumental

The wait has been long for fans who want to know the new clothing design for 2023, but it will come to an end. As DaleAlbo learned, All this year’s kit is now available and Colo Colo will be able to debut his new jersey this Monday, February 6 against Ñublense.

It will be a special moment, since This is Popular’s first match of the season at the Monumental Stadiumso people will be able to see the long-awaited Adidas shirt for this season live.

Now those led by Gustavo Quinteros only think about cleaning their wounds after the painful defeat they suffered against O’Higgins last date and the debut at Pedrero appears as the ideal moment to rebound after a dubious start to the championship.