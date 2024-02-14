Guti’s daughter, to Survivors

Telecinco is already warming up for the new edition of its successful format Survivorswhere several celebrities are pushed to the limit on an island in Honduras where they have to spend several months without comfort or food if they want to reach the final and get the long-awaited check (although the truth is that they also charge different bonuses for every week they last in the contest).

Well, the Fuencarral chain, as advanced YoTele exclusively, it would have already found its famous star for this new edition of the program: nothing more and nothing than the daughter of a famous soccer player. The athlete is a question in Guti, former Real Madrid player. And Zayra will be the new contestant.

Ms informacin The young woman is one of the great protagonists of recent weeks, but the money she spends does not come from her parents as many believe.

The young woman, who has just become the mother of her first child in recent monthsis also the daughter of Arantxa de Benito, ex-wife of the now coach and television commentator of the sports branch.

Listed

According to YoTele, The network had been after the soccer player’s daughter for several years to incorporate her into its famous reality and he has finally managed to convince her to travel to Honduras and jump off the helicopter like her companions.

Related news

At 23 years old, Zayra has been famous since the cradle and had a time when she appeared more than ever on gossip shows for her nights out and also for her partners. Now seems to have found stability on a sentimental level with Miki Mejas, father of her first child.

According to the information on this same portal, Zayra Gutirrez could also coincide in this edition with faces as well known as Carmen Borregodaughter of the late journalist Mara Teresa Campos.