Hajime Tabata’s next RPG under the sign of the metaverse

Already last December, the director of Final Fantasy Type-0, The 3rd Birthday and of course Final Fantasy XV had announced on Facebook his pact with Alibaba Cloud for the development of the metaverse, which was already enough to raise awareness. Yesterday, still on Facebook, the veteran announced that JP Games was founded with the ambition to achieve ” a new RPG in which users and companies coexist in harmony », a feeling of the most charming. Tabata then sends us back to the recent announcement of the project of Japan Metaverse Economic Zone in which JP Games is directly involved.

So this is the Hajimetaverse

According to the consortium of large financial and technology companies behind this initiative, this project, codenamed RYUGUKOKU is a metaverse infrastructure incorporating elements of online role-playing games in an alternate world that will allow users to travel through different realms. These will take the form of a city, a castle or a vehicle moving around in this virtual world.

The vaguely playful dimension evoked here is only part of RYUGUKOKU, which dreams above all of a large virtual economic space in which consumers will be able to create their digital twin, access content and authorize payments to merchants and service providers using a digital authentication certificate called a “passport multi-magic”, just that. At a time when American banks chain of bankruptcies for getting a little too dabbled in cryptocurrencies, there’s something wonderfully Japanese about the timing of the announcement, right in its bubble.

« In addition to identity authentication and payment methods, the multi-magic passport can record useful information for users to spend time in the virtual world, such as NFT, items, avatar skin and avatar memory. This information will also be used to improve usability in the real world “, can we read with a questioning eye. To top it off, this metaverse will be able to automatically learn each avatar’s behavior to provide the user with personalized information about health care, hobbies, and other topics.