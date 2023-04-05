Handicap: a Breton lives again thanks to parasurfing

After a motorcycle accident, Mathieu Goujon had to be amputated. For this adopted Breton, life goes on. He found his salute in parasurfing. The parasurf worlds at the end of the year are in his sights.

Mathieu Goujon lost the use of his left leg after a motorcycle accident in Mexico in 2010. After 6 years and 60 operations, it was amputation. However, this Francilien, Breton by adoption, stays the course. Hyperactive, he continued the sport and became a parasurfer. “Being in the water for me is the moment when you no longer feel the weight of your body. (…) It’s a place where I feel normal“, says Mathieu Goujon.

The Parasurfing Worlds for objective

In 2022, he pushed the door of the Seven Island Surf Club in Perros-Guirec (Côtes-d’Armor) and began to make things happen in the league of Brittany. Everyone seems to admire his resilience. Mathieu Goujon is aiming for the parasurf worlds at the end of the year. In front of his computer, he tackles another challenge to create an association to collect equipment and bring hope to people with disabilities. In addition, Mathieu Goujon created his own small business, a shipyard.