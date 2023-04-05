The story behind the legendary FC Barcelona shield

Perhaps one of the logos that you have seen the most in the world of soccer is that of Barcelona. The Catalan club is one of the best known globally and in Mexico it has the largest number of fans outside of Spain, that is why his shield is so well known.

In video games, if you’re not the one who chooses to play with Barça, you’ve surely competed hundreds of times against rivals from Barcelona, ​​so here it goes the meaning of the symbols on the Barcelona shield.

Foundation of FC Barcelona

Barcelona was founded in 1899 by the Swiss Hans Gamper, better known as Joan Gamperwho chose the Blaugrana combination for the kit inspired by Basel, one of the most popular teams in his native country.

The Catalan group has always been attached to the city of Barcelona, ​​so its first coat of arms was the heraldry of the municipality of Barcelona, ​​which is made up of the combination of the flag of Catalonia and the cross of Sant Jordi.

History of the Barcelona shield

It was not until 1910 when Barça decided to opt for its own shield, so called a contest to choose the best proposal and the winner was Santiago Femeniaformer player of Inter Milan and Barcelona, ​​of which he was a partner.

Since then, Barcelona’s shield has undergone few variationswhich have been aimed at stylizing it.

Meaning of the Barcelona shield

The Barcelona shield is divided into three sections, two of them in the upper part that make reference to the identity of the club with Catalonia. In the left corner is the cross of Sant Jordi, the same one that appeared on the first shield and which is found in other symbols of other teams, such as Newcastle. This is because Saint George or Sant Jordi is the patron saint of England, Spain, Bulgaria and Portugal, among other countries.

On the right side there are yellow and red lines, the combination of the flag of Catalonia. This same combination explains the color of the club’s latest visiting kits.

The lower part of the shield is completely dedicated to the club, beginning with the blaugrana combination, with which the culé team has always played, in addition to the soccer ball that is in the center and that remains even in the logos of the basketball teams , well the club was born as a football entity.

In the center rest the initials of the team: Futbol Club Barcelona (FCB), which were initially kept separated by points. until in 2002 it was decided to omit the points.

During the last years the proposal to modify the shield arose and among the most significant changes the omission of the initials stood out, however, after a series of debates the idea of ​​the modification was discarded.

