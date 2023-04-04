Hardt: Finland’s accession to NATO strengthens security in Europe

CDU/CSU – parliamentary group

Sweden must also become a member of the alliance quickly

Finland joins NATO today, Tuesday. The foreign policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Jürgen Hardt, explains:

“The CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the German Bundestag welcomes Finland’s admission to NATO as an important step towards strengthening security in Europe. By joining, Finland is making use of its right to freely choose its alliance, which was enshrined in the 1990 Paris Charter and enshrined in the NATO-Russia Founding Act, co-signed by then-Russian President Boris Yeltsin in 1997.

We expect from Hungary and Turkey that Sweden can also become a member of our defense alliance immediately, as it wishes. It is unacceptable that two NATO countries are blocking the Swedish people’s desire for domestic reasons. This is not how you deal with the legitimate security interests of sovereign states.

The expansion of NATO to include Finland – and hopefully Sweden soon – is a consequence of Russia’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine. Russia has willfully violated fundamental principles of international law, such as the inviolability of borders.

NATO enlargement does not pose a threat to Russia. Even Putin does not believe in it, otherwise he would not have concentrated his troops against Ukraine. It is now up to Russia to end the war in Ukraine and to respect Ukrainian territory within the current 1991 borders. Only when Russia returns to respecting international law and to peaceful coexistence in Europe will a new partnership with NATO become possible.”

