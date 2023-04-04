Among five, they assault a retired couple and flee with their alliances

After the fact of insecurity, fear is now spreading in the area / R. Acosta

A retired couple experienced a true nightmare during the early hours of last Saturday after they were surprised by five armed and hooded thieves, who entered the property after scaling a perimeter wall.

Based on what this newspaper was able to find out, the event took place around one twenty in the morning when the couple was resting in their home located at 69 between 18 and 19.

A series of noises coming from the patio caught the attention of the owner, a 76-year-old man whose mobility is reduced due to the recent amputation of one of his lower extremities. In this context, his 70-year-old wife got up to find out what was happening.

He shouldn’t have made a lot of effort to understand what was happening since when he got to his kitchen he found five specters that were rummaging through his drawers.

For some time now, retirees have been the favorite target of thugs with attacks that each time have a higher level of insensitivity. Each fact shows that respect for grandparents is just an old idea.

On the other hand, in order to quench their thirst for crime, they devastate the years of experience and the path traveled by their victims.

Not even the physical limitations and ailments that older adults often have serve as inhibitory brakes.

Quite the contrary. With cruelty as a flag, they use these weaknesses in their favor to impose their will and submit them.

To this must be added the atmosphere of terror that they create as soon as they enter. With insults and threats, the intruders manage to generate a climate of fear, especially of ending up “spoiled”. All these elements appear in this case.

Chronologically, after meeting the thugs, the owner of the house tried to take refuge, but before she reached her room, they reduced her with threats and forced her to remain silent. When they entered the room, the thieves made contact with her husband.

Both were forced to remain in the place guarded by a member of the criminal clan while the rest searched all the rooms of the house to make sure that there was no one else there.

Without saying a word, before the surprised and fearful faces of their victims, they began to demand that the couple reveal where they had kept “the dollars.”

Taking advantage of the impossibility of the victims to escape or ask for help, time and time again one of the subjects threatened the couple that he would beat them ferociously if they did not reveal where they kept the US currency.

Meanwhile, the other thugs were literally turning his house upside down. Unlike what happens in most house robberies, where the criminals focus in particular on the rooms when searching for money and other valuables, in the house of this retired couple “they searched everything” as if they were convinced that they were going to find a large amount.

In this line, in the family environment, the possibility that they have given the coup with “wrong information” is not ruled out.

After several minutes of questioning, those involved gave in when the retiree was willing to hand over one of his most precious assets from a sentimental point of view as long as they believed him: his gold wedding rings.

Thus, after half an hour of registration and interrogation, the subjects managed to assemble a loot made up of low-denomination bills that they found and the couple’s wedding rings.

Without anyone noticing the situation, both subjects left the property in front of the house. In this context, yesterday afternoon the police collected images from security cameras in the area to obtain any clues that lead to the thugs.

In the neighborhood, the event set off alarms again. “It’s been a long time since something like this happened. In fact, many of our neighbors are satisfied with the police action. But with this we believe that patrolling should be intensified,” said a merchant.

Meanwhile, a neighbor indicated that as a result of the episode she decided to install an alarm at her home. “You have to take precautions. It is very worrying what happened, ”she stressed.