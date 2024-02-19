harlem forum

This Sunday night there was a heated community forum in Harlem.

Mayor Adams answered questions on a wide range of topics, but focused particularly on housing.

Community members questioned the Adams administration over city spending, expressed opposition to migrant shelters in their neighborhoods and called instead for tax revenues to be directed toward youth programs.

Two people were escorted from the scene, including a man who interrupted the mayor.

After the meeting, Adams proposed hosting a two-hour workshop on housing.

We invite you to visit us on the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. There you will find the most relevant news about what is happening in New York, as well as other coverage about the rest of the country, Latin America and the world. click in this link to access the channel. We thank you in advance if you become one of our followers and express your reaction to what we publish with an emoji.