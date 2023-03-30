Harry in court – lawsuit against publisher for wiretapping

tz stars

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex waves upon his arrival ahead of a hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice. © James Manning/PA Wire/dpa

The hearing lasted four days. A group of celebrities – including Prince Harry – accuse the publisher in Great Britain of having bugged them for years, for example with the help of bugs. What’s next?

LONDON – In the presence of Prince Harry, his lawyer in London has urged a court case against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper. At the conclusion of a four-day hearing on Thursday, David Sherborne said his clients’ allegations were compelling. Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) sought an “improper mini-trial or worse” before further documentation and evidence was secured.

Sherborne represents a group of celebrities including Harry, pop star Elton John, his husband David Furness and actress Liz Hurley. They accuse the publisher of having bugged them for years with the help of bugs.

ANL emphatically rejects this. The publisher’s lawyers asked the court to dismiss the allegations without a trial. They also claim the statute of limitations. A decision on whether to go to trial was not expected until a later date. dpa