Here is the new date of the Billie Eilish concert at the Foro Sol; we tell you if your tickets are still valid

Billie Eilish’s concert at Foro Sol It was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 29… But the weather conditions, with very heavy rain that fell to the east of Mexico City, just did not allow it to take place as expected. So it was postponed.

Yes, the matter became dense and many doubts arose about what would happen to the show then, if it was going to be rescheduled, the issue of tickets… And the good thing is that a few hours after the cancellation of the presentation was announced, the new concert date was announced.

The new date for the Billie Eilish concert at Foro Sol

During the early hours of this day, OCESA announced the new date for the Billie Eilish concert at the Foro Sol. The show will take place precisely this Thursday, March 30just one day after the date originally planned.

Hours will stay pretty much the same. with the opening of the Forum door at 4:00 PM and the start of the concert at 7:00 PM. There you have the data so that the whole wave does not catch you in a curve. Now, let’s hope that the rain will lower his anger a bit.

Previously purchased tickets will be valid: What happens if they get wet?

Along with the announcement of the new date of the Billie Eilish concert at the Foro Sol, the whole issue of tickets was also detailed. As stated in a statement, the tickets that were purchased for the show on March 29 will be valid for the new presentation. Fiufff.

Now, did your tickets get wet and become illegible? The organizers asked the public that in this case, they contacted Ticketmaster through the Twitter account @ServicioTM or in the Help center of the ticket office site. Here the statement. Similarly, they explained that there will be refunds if requested.

