Have fun traveling together

For 2023, seven guided trips are planned by the Red Cross.

Feldkirch. Every year the beginning of the year promises new experiences, experiences and activities. This is also the case with assisted travel from the Red Cross, which many people who love to travel, especially older people, use every year. The main focus is on people who like to travel and who feel that they are in good hands in the safety network of competent nurses.

The coordinator Doris Schütz from Assisted Travel recently presented the new travel catalog for 2023 to her team, which consists of qualified nurses and caregivers for the elderly.

Also this year the travel program promises many new impressions in Austria, a trip even leads to the sea in Croatia. On the joint trips by bus, a lot is explored, sights are admired and interesting excursions are undertaken. Enjoyable meals and cozy evenings are spent in the special ambience of selected hotels.

The first trip at the end of May leads straight to Opatija, followed by Lermoos in Tyrol. Other journeys lead to the Klopeinersee in Carinthia, to Leibnitz in southern Styria and to the Kaunertal in Tyrol. The travel season ends with Kaltern in beautiful South Tyrol in October. A day trip to the island of Mainau by ship is popular in July.