Alarm for a logging fire

Tension and nervousness took over a sector of Gonnet yesterday afternoon due to a large fire that broke out in a shed and which, for several hours, threatened to affect several homes in the area.

As this newspaper was able to find out, the fire broke out around 4:30 in the morning in a lumberyard located at the intersection of Camino General Belgrano and Calle 482.

It was reported that despite the fact that the fire became uncontrollable, the firefighters were able to dominate it immediately as soon as they arrived at the scene thanks to a quick action.

According to sources that intervened in the operation that was carried out to put out the flames, material removal tasks were carried out as a firebreak to prevent the fire from continuing to advance.

It was specified that personnel from the Villa Elvira Barracks took some samples from the place and is still analyzing this material in order to determine if it was an accident or, on the contrary, if it was an intentional fire.

“We fought a fire that broke out in a shed-type structure measuring 50 meters by 20 meters, built with iron columns and a sheet metal roof. It was an arduous task since the material inside was highly flammable. Fortunately, there were no victims,” ​​said a fire chief who led the operation to extinguish the flames.

In the procedure, the personal collaboration of the Fire Stations of City Bell, Villa Elisa, La Plata; personnel from the Municipal Delegation with machinery specialized in the task of removal, health personnel and troops from police station No. 13.