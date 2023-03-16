He arrives shot to ask for help at a self-service store

Chihuahua.- A 37-year-old subject came to ask for help from an Oxxo this Thursday afternoon; The man has a firearm projectile impact at the height of the left thigh, he did not provide further details.

The event mobilized agents from all corporations to Juan Pablo streets and 85th street in the Aeropuerto neighborhood, south of the city.

The man who wears a blue sports shirt, as well as gray pants and tennis shoes, moved by his own means to the Oxxo, located at said crossroads where he asked the employees of said convenience store for help.

URGE paramedics moved to the place to provide the first medical attention to the man, after managing to stabilize the subject, he was transferred to the General Hospital so that he could receive more necessary medical attention.

It should be noted that he did not want to provide details of who or how the events occurred, for which reason agents of the Central State Attorney General’s Office are investigating to try to gather more details.