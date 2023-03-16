Mexican stock market advances due to less fear about banks in the region

The stock markets of Mexico The negotiations closed this Thursday with profits. The local indices advanced after two days of falls in a market less fearful of the possibility of a banking crisis in the United States and its contagion in Mexico.

the main index S&P/BMV CPI of the Mexican stock exchange (BMV), which groups the most traded shares in the domestic market, gained 0.81% to 52,505.7 points. He FTSE BIVAof the Institutional Stock Market (Biva), advanced 0.81% to 1,091.87 units.

S&P/BMV CPI

Within the benchmark, most stocks closed in positive territory: 23 components were painted green and 13 red. The gains were led by Grupo Financiero Banorte, which rose 7.77%, after the blow it suffered due to fears for the banks.

“The contagion effect of the collapse of US banks will be limited for banks in Latin America,” Moody’s said in a note. This week, the agency reviewed the ratings of six regional banks in the United States and downgraded its outlook for that sector.

