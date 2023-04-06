He beats his wife and sends her to the hospital

Cuauhtémoc.- A man was arrested at a home in the Progreso subdivision, at 11:54 p.m. on April 5, since it was reported to the 911 emergency system that there was an attack on a woman.

Upon arrival, the police officers interviewed a 23-year-old female citizen, who stated that her husband, present there, a 29-year-old man with the initials LALV, physically and verbally assaulted her, causing various injuries.

For this reason, the alleged perpetrator was arrested and made available to the West Zone District Attorney’s Office, while the victim was taken to a hospital to receive medical attention.

Subsequently, he was transferred to the West Zone District Attorney’s Office to file the corresponding complaint.