Does the “unfaithful mode” of WhatsApp return?: a new section allows you to save blocked chats

The main instant messaging platform is working on new functions that modify the privacy of chats. The details

WhatsApp works on what could be considered as the return of the “cheat mode” of the app. This is a feature that allows users to block access to certain conversations and group chats, which will be stored in a dedicated section in the ‘Chats’ tab of the app.

The instant messaging platform is working on new features focused on privacy and, recently, it has introduced new features such as voice notes for a single listen or video messages, which cannot be saved or forwarded.

One of the latest features in which it has advanced is that of limited or encrypted access messages, which require an authentication system (such as a password or the fingerprint registered in the device) to access them.

The “blocked chats” in WhatsApp

WhatsApp has now developed a section, integrated into the ‘Chats’ tab, which is called Locked chats (Blocked chats) and that is focused on collecting conversations and chats blocked within the application.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest version of the app 2.23.8.5, released through the Google Play beta program, It also introduces the possibility of blocking a certain chat from the information section of each contact or group chat.

Once they have been blocked, users will be able to access all these encrypted chats from the same section, and only those who know the password or have a fingerprint registered on the device will be able to access them.

The blocked chats function in WhatsApp. Source: WABetaInfo.

This portal also highlighted that, to improve privacy, in the event of unauthorized access attempts, the user will be asked to delete the content of the conversation in order to open it.

Furthermore, the tool will ensure that media files, such as images or videos, shared in locked chats are not automatically saved to the device’s gallery.