A44: truck crashes into four cars near Ratingen

In an accident involving a truck, four cars were badly damaged in the area of ​​the A3 and A44 near Ratingen on Thursday afternoon.

The Ratingen fire brigade was alerted at 3:08 p.m. According to the fire department, a truck crashed into a traffic jam. However, the Düsseldorf motorway police did not want to confirm this when asked. The control center said: “The accident was not related to the end of a traffic jam.”

Police speak of two slightly injured

The accident happened near the Ratingen-Ost motorway junction; According to the fire department, the operation was on the A44. The control center of the responsible motorway police did not want to confirm that either, they were talking about the A3. In addition, the police spoke of two minor injuries in the accident.

The exact scene of the accident was initially unclear, the fire department reported. Several emergency doctors from Ratingen and Mettmann were sent to the scene of the accident, as well as firefighters from Ratingen and Heiligenhaus.













Traffic on the highway was temporarily restricted, police said. Details were not available in the evening. Around 7 p.m., traffic in the area concerned was running smoothly.





The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

