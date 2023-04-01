He is sentenced to 14 years in prison for raping a teenager

Juarez City.- For raping a teenager, a man received a sentence of more than 14 years in prison, reported the State Attorney General’s Office.

The Special Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Gender Reasons and to the Family, announced that the sentence was handed down against Irvin Adrián RF, for the crime of aggravated rape.

Based on the investigation, it was possible to demonstrate that he committed acts of a sexual nature to the detriment of a teenager on May 15, 2021, inside a home in the Salvárcar neighborhood, in Ciudad Juárez.

The now sentenced man was arrested by means of an arrest warrant completed by elements of the State Investigation Agency.

The sentence will purge her in the Social Reintegration Center number 3 of Ciudad Juárez.