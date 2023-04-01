Parents burn daughter with oil, take her to hospital three days later

A man and a woman They were arrested and taken to pretrial detention for six months for causing burns to their daughter and not give the appropriate medical care.

The detainees were identified as Elmer ‘G’who was accused of qualified injuries and direct aggressor, and the other as Silvia ‘C’, who was accused of child abuse for not helping her daughter.

In The Truth Newswe are going to give you the details about these facts and how it was that the parents of the minor were captured.

Parents burn their daughter with oil

The parents did not take their daughter to give her the corresponding medical attention



The authorities indicated that on March 5, the girl was with her father at home, in Los Altos Sur de Jalisco, when he burned her with hot oil from his griddle.

Apart from the assault on the minor, the minor’s parents took their daughter to the hospital three days after the events, on March 8, when she was received by personnel from a Social Security clinic, who determined that she had burns from second and third degree in the right arm and buttocks.

The doctors reported the case to the ministerial staff, who proved that Elmer ‘G’ burned the minor and that the two parents were negligent after not taking her to heal, so they requested arrest warrants.

Negligent Parent Apprehension

His arms and buttocks were burned



The investigative policemen captured the accused and brought them before a judge, who ordered them into preventive detention while they carried out the investigations.

Jalisco, according to the Network for the Human Rights of Children in Mexico, is the second place at the national level with the most child and adolescent femicides, it is also the fourth place with the most hospitalizations of minors for sexual violence, and fifth place in homicides of minors up to 17 years of age.

