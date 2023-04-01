Yian “N”, alleged attacker of Heidy Infante, has already been arrested

The singer explained what has happened since the incident that went viral on the Internet. Credit: Youtube: Gustavo Adolfo Infante

Agents of the Investigative Police apprehended Yian “N”, the alleged attacker of Heidy Infante, in the State of Mexico (CDMX), this as part of the follow-up to the complaint filed by the singer at the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office.

RecentlyHeidy Infantewho accused Yian “N” of sexual abuse and physical assaults, had given new details about the legal lawsuit in which she is immersed, in an interview for the communicator program Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

revealed that Yian “N” still had not appeared and pleaded with the authorities to do their job. He confessed that although he tried every day to lead his normal life, he was still very afraid of what could happen to him.

However, today, Friday, March 31, 2023, it was announced that the interpreter’s alleged attacker was finally arrested.

Yian “N”, the alleged attacker of Heidy Infante, has already been arrested (photo: twitter: @FiscaliaCDMX)

Let’s remember that Heidy Infante told that when Yian “N” was arrested, he threatened her with death. She called on the authorities, the judges and the prosecutor’s office to help her and issue the arrest warrant that she had been requesting for weeks.

“I’m going to kill you… you’re going to remember me and where I find you I’m going to kill you,” he would have told her. Yian “N” after the altercation.

“At this point they have not given me the arrest warrant. He still doesn’t have an arrest warrant. It is very serious, very delicate,” declared the interpreter.

He asked the media for help Gustavo Adolfo Infante to make your case visible. “Every day that passes I feel like it’s forgotten,” she said, “It just seems like they don’t pay attention to you.” He commented that he hopes that this event will not go through a situation of oblivion.

The singer suffered a sexual assault by Yian “N”, and hopes that the laws are applied (Facebook / HeidyInfantee)

the communicator Gustavo Adolfo He stated that the chief of the Police Omar García had said that it was a matter of hours before he caught Yian “N”, However, contrary to what he said, weeks had already passed.

Heidy Infante He had already delivered all the necessary papers; however, the authorities had not yet fully responded to him. The singer was waiting for action by the prosecution to do justice to her case and for her to stop at Yian “N”. Today that already happened.

The program emphasized that, despite all the evidence, which went viral on social media, Yian “N” he was not a fugitive, but completely free.

A few weeks ago, the Cuban announced, through his legal representation, that he would also file a complaint against Heidy Infante, Well, in his opinion, it was she who started the touching by giving him a “spanking”.

Yian “N” has not made public appearances for weeks. Heidy confessed that he is afraid of what might happen to him (Facebook / Yian Lopez Semanat)

In the video you can see how Yian “N” goes up on the stage where Infante is singing, tries to enter the convention with her and the musicians, then touches the singer’s head, and after improperly touching the genital area of Heidya physical fight breaks out.

At the time, the lawyer Heidy InfanteVictor Riveraexplained in an interview with Ana Maria Alvarado for the program the sun rises, that an immigration alert was issued so that the subject could not leave the country. Also, he said that a complaint for sexual abuse had been filed, that the corresponding investigation had begun and that the evidence had been delivered.

“The pertinent evidence was provided to be able to prosecute the folder, request the arrest warrant and execute it and put it before a control judge to define its legal situation,” said the legal presentation of Heidy Infante.