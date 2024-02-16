He returns to Inter Miami with a draw against Newells. but the pink and black machine has not yet appeared

MIAMI.- Inter Miami is back, but the pink and black machine has not yet appeared, which in 2024 with more preparation time and new reinforcements, including the scorer Luis Suárez, is called to be the sensation of the season in the four tournaments it will play.

Young Haitian Shananyder Borgelin scored with a header for Inter Miami in the 64th minute after a corner kick from Robert Taylor. The Rosario team equalized through Franco Martín Díaz in the 83rd minute.

Before a DRV PNK with around 20,000 fans, the pink and black squad drew 1-1 with Newell’s Old Boys after a six-game tour of four countries and five cities, including El Salvador, Dallas, Saudi Arabia, China and Japan with a victory , two draws and three defeats.

The rosanegros will debut in the 2024 MLS season against Real Salt Lake, next Wednesday, February 21 at the DRV PNK Stadium.

The clash against the Argentine squad was entertaining, although Inter Miami still needs some adjustments to become the powerful team that everyone expects.

Around 28 minutes, the first clear goal-scoring play of the game occurred. A deep attack by Newell’s forced an extreme save from Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender.

The visiting team played good football and the locals did their best not to be left behind.

A couple of minutes later, Messi advanced, piling up his rivals, and inside the area marked by up to two players he took a left-footed shot that scraped one of the posts to the delirium of the fans for that magic of the best player in the world.

Shortly after, the Albiceleste international Ever Banega, driving force of the Rosario team, was changed, perhaps to take care of him because the Argentine championship is underway and the figures must be measured.

Around 37 minutes, Messi appeared again, this time with a free kick in front of the rival goal but far away. The Inter Miami ace’s shot went very close to the post while rival goalkeeper Hoyos looked on.

Immediately afterwards, a combination between Suárez and Messi produced one of the clearest opportunities for the rosanegros. Messi escaped and gave a precise pass to Gómez, who was left alone in front of Hoyos. His shot, however, went high when the momentum had to be slowed a little and touched to the side.

Inter Miami was saved again in the 50th minute, when on two occasions the Newell’s forwards could not hit the ball well into the door of Callender’s goal.

Then Messi filtered in from the left and shot from a very tight corner but slightly off target.

Around 59 minutes Messi and Suárez came out.

In total, Gerardo “Tata” Martino made eight substitutions and his colleague Mauricio Larriera 10. The match continued to be lively and they fought with fervor for victory. At 79 minutes, the Ecuadorian Leonardo Campana faced the Newell’s goalkeeper alone, who saved with his chest.

In a mistake by the Inter Miami defense, Newell’s took advantage and Díaz defeated Calender’s resistance with a corner shot.

Rain of auspices

Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami has an expansive commercial impact and on Thursday afternoon the rosanegro club announced a multi-year agreement with the Duracell battery brand.

Duracell will help the team power critical devices including GPS vests for players and heart rate monitors, which collect crucial information to help them perform optimally.

Opening formations

INTER MIAMI: Drake Callender; D. Yedlin, T. Avilés, N. Freire, Jordi Alva; David Ruiz, Y. Bright, J. Gressel, Leo Messi; Luis Suárez and Diego Gómez.

DT: Gerardo “Tata” Martino.

NEWELL’S OLD BOYS: L. Holes; A. Schott, I. Glavinovich, Lionel Vangioni, D. Calderara; P. Perez, J. Fernandez, Ever Banega; G. Balzi, I. Ramirez and B. Aguirre.

DT: Mauricio Larriera.