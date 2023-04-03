He shot two men in a bar in Valle de las Misiones

Step.- A man shot and wounded two others in the patio of a bar in Valle de las Misiones. Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help identifying the shooter through the Crime of the Week program.

On Thursday, March 23, 2023, after 10:00 p.m., two men –ages 20 and 16– were on the patio of the Beach Bar located at 6920 Delta.

Both were there to pick up the 20-year-old’s father.

A male suspect approached them from the parking lot armed with a shotgun.

He then fired multiple shots from a distance, wounding both of them, who were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that were classified as non-life-threatening. The suspect is between 15 and 20 years old.

Anyone with information on this shooter is asked to immediately call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your information leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement and the media to solve crimes.