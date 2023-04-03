Healing Placebo Effect / Belief in efficacy helps recovery

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

2 Audios

BmE_AU4A_Placebo.mp3

MP3 – 3,4 MB – 01:29Download Your browser does not support the audio element.

otp_AU4A_Placebo.mp3

MP3 – 2,1 MB – 00:56Download Your browser does not support the audio element.

Baierbrunn (ots)

Introduction: The so-called placebo effect is controversial in the population, some think of ineffective sugar pills or saline injections. The placebo effect is scientifically proven and there is growing interest in medicine as to how best to use it. Petra Terdenge reports:

Narrator: Among scientists, the placebo effect is now considered proven. After many doctors refused treatment with placebos for a long time, this is now changing. It’s not about sham drugs, but about supporting the body’s self-healing powers, says Andrea Mayer-Halm from the pharmacy magazine:

O-Ton Andrea Mayer-Halm 18 sec.

“It’s all about an expectation that I attach to the placebo. If this expectation is good, then it sets my body’s own healing powers in motion. The placebo itself, i.e. this sham drug, is now a pill, an injection or a plaster, that’s just an aid.”

Narrator: Placebos have proven themselves and are now being used very successfully for various diseases:

O-Ton Andrea Mayer-Halm 14 sec.

“The placebo effect is particularly evident in depression or in the treatment of pain, for example. But it also works in cardiovascular diseases and many other diseases.”

Narrator: The placebo effect can also be used in everyday life for our health. For example, he can help people who have been prescribed a variety of medications:

O-Ton Andrea Mayer-Halm 23 sec.

“Now I could go to my family doctor and ask him if I couldn’t perhaps replace a drug with a placebo, for example – where that could work – with a sleeping pill. This would reduce the side effects. The important thing is: I speak myself fully clearly with my doctor. So don’t go off the medication on your own now.”

Moderation: Placebos are available without a prescription in the pharmacy, there and in the pharmacy magazine you will also find out how you can best use the side-effect-free remedies for your health.

There are many more interesting health news under www.apotheken-umschau.de

Original content from: Wort & Bild Verlagsgruppe – health reports, transmitted by news aktuell