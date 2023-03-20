He transforms his home into an arms factory, an individual convicted by the Court of Algiers

The trial of an individual at the level of the criminal court of the court of Algiers, revealed serious facts related to the discovery of a secret weapons factory fifth and sixth category as well as ammunition. The accused handcrafted these firearms inside his home. It was from a complaint filed by his wife that he was able to be neutralized. The accused had threatened to kill his partner with the help of a firearm.

The investigations concerning this file had begun from a report received by members of the judicial police (Algiers-east) by his wife. The latter claims to have been physically threatened with death by having a gun pointed at her temple.

The victim revealed that the threats she received were due to arguments and clashes between them. She confirms with the judicial police officers that her husband was active in the field of manufacturing military weapons manually and without the knowledge of the authorities. The accused does not have any license allowing him to practice as a manufacturer of weapons.

Based on the information provided by the victim in the complaint, an investigation was opened. The search of the home then resulted in the seizure of rifles, machine guns, fifth and sixth category pistols and various weapons.

The accused was transferred to the police station and his case was brought before the court. He is being prosecuted for manufacturing and possessing weapons and military ammunition of the fifth and sixth category without the knowledge of the authorities.

10 years imprisonment for the accused

During his appearance before the criminal court, the accused, a former member of the national army, refuted the charges against him. He claims that crafting and mastering these weapons was just a hobby he did in his spare time.

Regarding the complaint filed by his wife, he says it was only a malicious action on his part to “revenge” the various marital disputes they may have had.

During his indictment, the public prosecutor requested the pronouncement of a 10-year prison sentence for the crime of manufacturing and possessing weapons of war and ammunition of the fifth and sixth category without the knowledge of the authorities.