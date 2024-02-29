Adele cancels Las Vegas concerts scheduled for March

MIAMI.- Adele He shared bad news with his followers: singer British was forced to pause her tour Weekends with Adele in Las Vegas due to a problem health which he did not detail.

“Unfortunately I have to rest and pause my concerts. I was sick and I have not had the opportunity to recover my full health before resuming the shows,” reads a writing published by the performer on Instagram.

Adele’s residency in Las Vegas began in November 2022 and will end in June of this year. However, the award-winning British artist pointed out that by order of her doctor she must comply with a rest period that forces her to stay away from her for a month of the show.

In this sense, Adele detailed that the dates that will be rescheduled are: March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30. “They will be postponed to a later date. We are already finalizing the details and will send you the information later,” she added.

He ended his message by thanking his followers for their understanding. “I love you, I’m going to miss you like crazy and I’m sorry for the inconvenience.”

Health problems

Adele has been known for being open about her health processes.

At the beginning of 2023, he explained that he has spinal problems due to wear and tear on a disc, which has caused discomfort and sciatica in his left leg. The problem, she assured, is that she has suffered from it almost all of her life.

Likewise, during a concert he asked his audience if they also had discomfort in their knees, and he said gracefully that at his age this was already a common condition.

A few months ago, Adele also acknowledged in an interview she gave to Daily Mail that his vocal cords have also had some ailments. “I’m sure you can hear it in my talking voice and a little bit in my singing voice. I didn’t sleep very well. I can’t play my notes correctly. My chest is burning.”