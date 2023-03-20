Mexico vs Japan: when and where to see the semifinal of the World Baseball Classic

The Mexican baseball team will seek the pass to the final when it faces Japan in the Baseball World Cup (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

For the first time in the history of the World Baseball Classic (WBC) Mexico He qualified for the third round of the contest. At the next meeting, where Japan will be the rival to beat, the team led by Benjamín Gil will have the opportunity to qualify to the final to face the United States again, although it will have a series of relevant absences.

The Mexican team will arrive with a record of four wins and one loss while the ninth Japanese will make their way in Miami after having experienced a perfect step in the group stage and the quarterfinals against the Italian team. For this reason, the Asian team is emerging as a favorite.

The ninth tricolor will try to make history in the most important world event in the discipline. It should be remembered that the manager Benjamín Gil failed in his participation in the Olympic Games of Tokyo 2020, so he would be facing the most important game of his facet as the character in charge of the management of any team. The actions can be seen on various platforms.

Julio Urías will not be available to play the semifinal against Japan (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Place: Loan Depot Park Miami, Florida, United States.

Date: Monday March 20, 2023.

Hour: 17:00 Central Mexico time.

Television: Like each of the matches that Mexico has played in the World Baseball Classic, the actions can be seen through open television. In this sense, those interested should tune in to channel 3.1 to watch the match on Image Televisionwhile on pay television it will be available through the signal of Fox Sports.

Internet and application: on the other hand, people with a mobile device with internet access will be able to follow the actions through the official website of the television station Imagewhile the official website and application of Fox Sports It will also feature the live and direct chronicle.

Randy Arozarena has been one of the most decisive players for Benjamín Gil’s team (Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

One of the most relevant aspects for the match between Mexico and Japan will be the pitching duel. The tricolors will face one of the most promising pitchers on the scene, that is, Roki Sasaki barely 21 years old old, but who has positioned himself as one of the banners of the Japanese team. In this regard, the Mexican manager stated that:

“It’s hard scout to such a young player (as Sasaki), but we have video from last year and the World Classic. We are ready (…) We have a great Japanese team against us and we prepare to face this team. We study video and make a work plan. We are going to prepare for the human in front of us”, at a press conference.

Meanwhile, for the commitment against the Japanese team, Benjamín Gil will not be able to count on two of his best pitchers. Julio Uríasof the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as louis cesaof the New York Yankees, were called by their teams to look for a spot in the rotation during the preseason.

Mexico will repeat the line up it used against Puerto Rico (Twitter/@MexicoBeis)

In that sense, Gil will replace Urías with the Atlanta Braves pitcher, Roel Ramírez, although the chosen starter to start on the mound against Japan will be Patrick Sandoval. Another relevant player for the match will be Joey Meneses, who played for a while on the Japanese baseball circuit.

1. Randy Arozarena – left fielder.

2. Alex Verdugo – right fielder.

3. Joey Meneses – first baseman.

4. Rowdy Tellez – designated hitter.

5. Isaac Paredes – third baseman.

6. Luis Urías – second baseman.

7. Alan Trejo – shortstop.

8. Alek Thomas – center fielder.

9. Austin Barnes – catcher.