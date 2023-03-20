Pension reform: Borne will seize the Constitutional Council for an examination of the text

The Prime Minister thus hopes that “all the points raised during the debates can be examined” added the same source, in reference to the challenge by certain parliamentarians of the constitutionality of several measures.

Elisabeth Borne will seize “directly the Constitutional Council” for an examination “as soon as possible” of the text of the pension reform, indicated this Monday evening Matignon after the adoption of the bill.

The left has notably indicated that it wishes to seize the Constitutional Council, contesting in particular the fact that this reform can be carried out by means of a draft amendment to the Social Security budget. *

Request for a shared initiative referendum

The request for a shared initiative referendum, initiated by the left to challenge the pension reform, was also submitted on Monday to the Constitutional Council, said the institution which will first examine its admissibility.

Some 250 parliamentarians, deputies and senators, mainly from the left, have tabled it, while the reform has just been adopted in Parliament.

The Council must check its admissibility, in particular by looking at whether the consultation relates to the areas of “the organization of public powers, reforms relating to economic, social or environmental policy and to the public services which contribute thereto”.

Then could open the collection of citizen signatures, in an attempt to reach a tenth of voters, or 4.87 million signatures, within nine months, to open the way to a referendum.

A complex procedure

In their text, the left-wing parliamentarians judge that the “choice of extending working hours accentuates social inequalities and is particularly harmful to the most vulnerable populations”.

They propose to submit to a referendum the fact that retirement “cannot be fixed beyond sixty-two years”.

A complex procedure, the shared initiative referendum (RIP) has never succeeded since its introduction into the Constitution in 2008, on the initiative of Nicolas Sarkozy.

A request for RIP had been launched in 2019-2020 to challenge the privatization of Aéroports de Paris, but stopping at just over a million signatures, below the necessary threshold.

However, the government had suspended its privatization project due to the coronavirus crisis which had hit the air transport sector hard.