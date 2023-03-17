heise+ live: We answer your questions about saving energy and building technology

Carsten Herbert is committed to the topic of energy efficiency, which he competently presents as “Energy Saving Commissioner” on YouTube. Whether it’s heat pumps, pipe insulation or battery profitability – the Energy Saving Commissioner will help! He appeared so often in our well-read home technology articles on heise+ that we invited him to appear directly with us. He will now do so on March 22 at 6:30 p.m., exclusively for heise+ subscribers.









“We certainly won’t get bored,” he said in the preliminary meeting, because the topic of “energy efficiency in buildings” is so broad, especially now in the energy price crisis. So that we get even less bored, please send us your questions about energy efficiency in buildings in advance. Feel free to ask general or concrete questions, such as “How much heat pump output per square meter should I plan for in a house built in 1980?” Fire away!

You can ask your questions for the AMA directly in the chat during the live broadcast. We also take up questions from the forum – you can already leave them in the forum associated with this message.



