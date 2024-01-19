“Here, anyone who doesn’t work is because they don’t want to.”

The Cuban Marlan Vazquezknown on TikTok as Marlan Estudio, told how a young man who recently arrived in Miami makes a living cleaning houses.

“Here He who doesn’t work is because he doesn’t want to.. My brother has been in this country for a month or so. Since he arrived he always said that he was going to find a job to start with, but here it is not so easy to find a job. You have to figure it out and he did,” Marlan said.

“He started working in cleaning of a beauty salon. There he has found many women who have hired him to clean his houses. In a month he already has clients and he is doing very well,” she said proudly and predicted to the young man that he will succeed in the United States because he is a very hard worker.

At the end of 2023 Marlan became very popular on social networks after telling the path of improvement that he has had since he began his aesthetic entrepreneurship in Cuba until the current moment of its business in Miami.

“You are from the countryside and poor, you will never be able to fulfill your dreams,” they told him a few years ago. What those who spoke like this did not know is that Marlan Vazquez He is one of that select group of people who fights for what they want, even if it means working 80 hours a week and starting from scratch as many times as necessary.

The young woman is working on what she likes and owns her business in Miami. She is now stronger because she has her brother close to her and an ally like that is invaluable in life.